Rep. Jennie Gomarlo asked the Swanzey Board of Selectmen to ask the Monadnock Regional School District to host the town’s elections. She did not ask the school district directly. This was incorrect in an article Wednesday. The Sentinel regrets the error.
Correction, June 9, 2020
Mia Summerson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
No subscription necessary
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Keene man dies in Wentworth crash
- Critical injury reported in crash on Route 9 in Chesterfield Sunday
- Fundraiser started after Marlborough teen survives fall from bridge
- Church leader's comments lead to concerns over Swanzey polling place
- It's time to rename the city of Keene, by Emma Macon-Hay
- After decades as an educator, Butterfield turns a new page
- Hometown Diner to reopen, add BBQ and beer garden
- Mary A. Martin
- SAU 29 preparing for potential mix of in-person, remote classes next year
- Blakely Grace Nash
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.