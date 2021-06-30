Winchester’s ambulance service is part of the town’s fire department. This was incorrect in an article in Tuesday’s Sentinel.
The Sentinel regrets the error.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Thank you for supporting The Keene Sentinel.