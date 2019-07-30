The Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary Golf Tournament, a charity event, is Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Bretwood Golf Course. The date was incorrect in a report in Monday’s Sentinel.
The Sentinel regrets the error.
