The former Friendly’s property on West Street in Keene was subdivided this spring, and Dr. Barton Higley bought the section that includes the former restaurant, where he plans to move his EyeWorks business. Flyboy Realty LLC remains the owner of the rest of the property. The subdivision and sale were not included in an article in Friday’s Sentinel.
