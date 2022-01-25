Correction, Jan. 25, 2022 By Sentinel Staff Rick Green Jan 25, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Matthew Houde is vice president for government relations at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.His last name was spelled incorrectly in an article in The Sentinel on Jan. 19. The Sentinel regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rick Green Follow Rick Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles32-year-old swiftly taken by COVID-19 is sorely missedClaremont woman killed, another seriously hurt in Charlestown crashNelson man dies after crash near Roxbury/Sullivan lineKeene firefighters union raises red flag on backlog of code violationsIn apparent first, staffing issues cause brief partial closure of Hinsdale post office'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUStoddard officials say tax bills delayed by auditor change, bookkeeping errorsPeterborough rep wants to change NH's approach to liquor enforcementKeene school board sends $71.1 million budget proposal to votersRefreshed Badger leans into a personal connection to nature Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.