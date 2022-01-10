Correction, Jan. 10, 2022 Molly Bolan Molly Bolan Jan 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alison Adams taught at Flagstaff Academy in Longmont, Colo., before moving back to New Hampshire in 2020.A photo caption in Saturday’s edition misnamed the city where Adams worked. The Sentinel regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alison Adams Caption Photo Longmont Colo. Error New Hampshire Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAt least three injured in late-night blaze in downtown KeeneOfficials estimate over $1M in damage from Keene fire; building a total lossPolice: Women who died in Thursday crash were from Charlestown, Alstead2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Charlestown crash Thursday nightPho Keene Great changes name following legal battleVermont police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Allen Bros.Former Keene resident pleads guilty to CARES Act fraudLaurie List release sheds dim light on officers' inclusionKeene convenience store robbed FridayMascoma Bank reports attempted theft of ATM in Walpole Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.