After press time Wednesday, the city of Keene released revised voter-checklist and turnout figures for Tuesday’s presidential primary. Turnout in the city was about 41 percent, and Ward 1 has a total of 4,354 registered voters. Articles in Wednesday’s edition cited different numbers for those two statistics, relying on the city’s initial results Tuesday night.
