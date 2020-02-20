Richard Soulia pleaded guilty last week to one count of second-degree assault. The charge was incorrect in a headline in Monday's Sentinel. The Sentinel regrets the error.
No subscription necessary
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- City manager: Back-rent bill in the thousands for former eatery space in Keene
- Worker injured in fall at Key Road hotel site in Keene
- Fire destroys Spofford home; no injuries, but family's dog perishes
- Man arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Keene
- Keene DMV moving to Center at Colony Mill this spring
- Hinsdale woman charged after Winchester crash
- Swanzey woman charged with theft of guns
- Brattleboro residents accused of car thefts in Hinsdale and Massachusetts
- Winchester man already in prison pleads guilty to second-degree assault
- Former Harrisville employee accused of stealing from the town
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.