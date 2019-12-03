Carol Hill is the coordinator of the community interfaith breakfast program. Her title was stated incorrectly in a Community Hub letter published Friday on page C1.
The Sentinel regrets the error.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Carol Hill is the coordinator of the community interfaith breakfast program. Her title was stated incorrectly in a Community Hub letter published Friday on page C1.
The Sentinel regrets the error.