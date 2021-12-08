As of Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m., a total of 1,716 New Hampshire residents had died due to COVID-19, according to the state health department. Due to inaccurate information the state epidemiologist gave at a press conference that day, a Dec. 1 story in The Sentinel incorrectly stated this number.
