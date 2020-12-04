This is not the first time Planned Parenthood of Northern New England has offered the flu vaccine at its health centers but the first time it has offered the vaccine at no cost to patients. This point was incorrect in a Dec. 3 article. The Sentinel regrets the error.
Correction, Dec. 4, 2020
Anika CLARK
