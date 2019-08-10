No 2020 candidate has visited the Monadnock Region since Beto O’Rourke spoke at a Peterborough event on July 12. The latest candidate visit was incorrect in a report in Friday’s Sentinel.
The Sentinel regrets the error.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
No 2020 candidate has visited the Monadnock Region since Beto O’Rourke spoke at a Peterborough event on July 12. The latest candidate visit was incorrect in a report in Friday’s Sentinel.
The Sentinel regrets the error.
Jake Lahut can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or jlahut@keenesentinel.com. You can follow him on Twitter @JakeLahut.