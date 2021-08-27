Jodi Newell has filed for a city councilor at-large seat in Keene’s 2021 municipal elections. An article in Thursday’s Sentinel incorrectly identified the position for which she is running due to inaccurate information from the city clerk’s office.
Correction, Aug. 27, 2021
Mia Summerson
