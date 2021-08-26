As of Monday, approximately 69 percent of Keene State College employees and 46 percent of students had provided the school with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, as the college is encouraging but not requiring. Due to incorrect information provided by Keene State, these figures were listed inaccurately in an article in Tuesday’s Sentinel.
