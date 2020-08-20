Gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes, D-Concord, has served in the state Senate for three terms. The number of terms was incorrectly reported Wednesday. The Sentinel regrets the error.
Correction, Aug. 20, 2020
Mia Summerson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
No subscription necessary
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Protesters turn out against Keene's mask ordinance
- No formal warnings, fines issued during Keene mask rule's first 6 days
- Lawsuit alleges Bed Bath & Beyond owes rent on Keene store
- Roxanne Smith
- Damian L. Hiscox-Mitchell
- Despite concerns, plans for Jaffrey roundabouts move forward
- Mother-daughter hikers rescued from Pisgah State Park
- With their clients and each other, Keene couple shares gift of good health
- What are the best reasons to get a COVID-19 antibody test?
- NH to join federal program adding $300 to unemployment checks
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.