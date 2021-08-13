The vaccination clinic Saturday at Outlaw Brewing Company in Winchester will be hosted by the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network. Due to incorrect information on the event’s Facebook page, the provider was listed inaccurately in Thursday’s Sentinel.
