The green tent at Cheshire Medical Center shown in a photograph in the Aug. 8-9 weekend edition of The Sentinel houses the hospital’s Keene Respiratory Evaluation Service — where patients with upper respiratory symptoms are evaluated. The description of this tent was incorrect in the photo caption.
No subscription necessary
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- In 12-2 vote, Keene City Council adopts mask ordinance
- Police: Gun fired but no injuries in Marlborough fight
- 7-hour meeting yields range of reopening plans among SAU 29 districts
- Keene State plans faculty cuts as part of 'right-sizing' effort
- Hinsdale plans for students to be at school five days a week
- Construction begins on 63-acre business park in Winchester
- New Ipswich can't stop traveling tent revival from coming to town
- Brattleboro police identify man who died Friday under suspicious circumstances
- Tropical Storm Isaias causes road closures, power outages in region
- Melony Raitto
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.