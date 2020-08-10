The hours of the state-run coronavirus testing site in Keene have been 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The hours were listed incorrectly in an article Saturday. The Sentinel regrets the error.
