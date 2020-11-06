Keene officials have corrected an error in the city's vote totals, which had showed incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, earned more votes than the Democratic candidate for governor, state Sen. Dan Feltes.
Feltes defeated Sununu in the Elm City, according to the corrected vote count released Friday morning.
The city had reported early Wednesday morning that Sununu beat Feltes by 207 votes in Keene, a traditionally Democratic bastion, as part of his re-election victory. But those preliminary totals did not include absentee ballots cast for Feltes in Ward 4, which ward officials had counted but failed to report to the state, Keene Clerk Patricia Little said Friday.
The corrected total in Ward 4, which Feltes won by 12 votes after it was initially reported he lost by 723, gave the Democratic nominee a 531-vote victory in Keene.
Little said the corrected vote totals also included 23 additional absentee ballots in Ward 3 that had not been tabulated Tuesday. Those ballots did not change the outcome of any race.
City election officials identified the 23 additional ballots in a box with empty mail-in envelopes after finding a discrepancy between the number of ballots counted in Ward 3 and the number of residents whom they had marked as having voted, according to Little. She said the city hand-counted the additional ballots, which had been received by Election Day, after getting permission from the N.H. Secretary of State's Office to do so.