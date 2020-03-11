Monadnock Regional Middle/High School is closed today, and Keene State has announced the upcoming suspension of in-person classes until April amid concerns about the global coronavirus outbreak that’s put all of Italy under quarantine, Massachusetts under a state of emergency and made hand sanitizer a hot commodity.
A Monadnock student is being tested for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, according to a post Wednesday on the school’s Facebook page, which notes that the test results are pending. The student was dismissed from school and went to the doctor with respiratory symptoms, the post says.
The post describes today’s closure as allowing for a comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of the school.
Superintendent Lisa A. Witte could not be reached for comment at press time.
The student has been asked to stay in self-quarantine for 14 days — the time needed for coronavirus symptoms to present. There is no need for others to be isolated at this time, the Facebook post says, citing the guidelines of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Meanwhile, Keene State President Melinda Treadwell sent out a campus-wide email Wednesday night announcing the college would suspend all face-to-face classes after next week’s spring break. Face-to-face classes will continue to be offered Thursday and Friday, but all classes will continue remotely during the weeks of March 23 and 30, said Keene State spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte.
“My obligation as your President is first to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the students, faculty, and staff, and the residents of the region,” Treadwell said in the email.
Anyone who has not traveled to an area at high risk for COVID-19 can return to Keene State’s campus after spring break, while those who do travel to these areas will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks. On-campus instruction will not resume until April 6.
The decision comes after days of discussion with other university system and state leaders, the email states.
Seacoast Media Group reported late Wednesday that the University of New Hampshire will go on with its upcoming spring break as planned, and classes will resume as usual starting March 23. Residence halls will reopen March 22 at 9 a.m.
Students will be asked to stay home and observe the recommended 14-day quarantine period if they travel outside of North America, go on a cruise ship or visit New York City, Seattle or San Francisco during their break. Students and staff are also asked to self-quarantine if they visit any state with more than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases or a municipality that has announced measures to limit exposure, such as closing schools or limiting large gatherings.
At Keene State, students and professors will stay on course through other learning options, according to Treadwell, although she didn’t specify them in her email.
The college has also heightened precautions under its travel policy, requiring all domestic and international travel — including on cruise ships — to be registered with Keene State.
The announcements from Monadnock and Keene State came on the same day as the World Health Organization called COVID-19 a pandemic. As of Tuesday, the organization’s coronavirus “situation dashboard” had tallied 118,381 confirmed cases and 4,292 deaths in 114 countries and territories.
To date, New Hampshire has recorded five positive tests for the disease, two of which have been confirmed through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The five cases announced thus far have been in Grafton and Rockingham counties.
Vermont announced its second presumptive positive case — a Chittenden County man in his 70s who was hospitalized — on Wednesday. The first case involved someone from Bennington County, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
Although the Monadnock Region hasn’t yet seen a positive case of coronavirus, its day-to-day impact is palpable.
Last week, River Valley Community College temporarily closed its Keene center and two other campuses because of what a spokeswoman described as an indirect link one of the college’s instructors had to someone being tested.
One area community invited voters to bring their own pencils to Tuesday’s town elections. Signs at Keene Starbucks and Dunkins’ drive-thrus have put a moratorium on reusable mugs. And on Wednesday, a student field trip from Keene’s Franklin School to a museum in Massachusetts was canceled.
“We definitely don’t want to under-react, that’s first and foremost. And number two, we don’t want to necessarily overreact to a point where we didn’t need to,” N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said Wednesday, when asked about the prospect of canceling gatherings and other school events. “So we’re trying to make sure we’re maintaining balance by using all the most updated information to make sound decisions.”
In SAU 29, he said a heavy emphasis is being put on contingency plans, as well as communication, and he said parents are being advised to keep sick kids home. In addition to sending any students exhibiting symptoms to the school nurse immediately, he said school staff have been instructed to notify the principal.
And “we’re being a little over the top with our disinfecting by doing it more thoroughly on a daily basis,” he said.
“... It’s more than just the hand sanitizer. ... We’re talking about surface areas, classrooms, in hallways, gymnasiums, cafeterias.”