New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced 12 more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 706 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The newly announced deaths all involved people 60 or older — four Belknap County women, three Hillsborough County men, a man and woman from Merrimack County, and a man and two women from Strafford County.
The newly reported positives stretch back several days but don’t include a number of test results that were still being processed. Among the 706 announced Thursday were 29 from Cheshire County, 30 from Sullivan County, 89 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 41 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 54,778 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 86 percent (47,153 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 12 percent (6,728 people) have active infections. The deaths of about two percent (897 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
Current cases include 364 in Cheshire County, 228 in Sullivan County, 1,145 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 288 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.2 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Thursday morning, 270 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
Keene continues to lead the region in number of current cases, with 125 listed as of Thursday, followed by Winchester with 37, Rindge and Swanzey with 33 each, and Charlestown with 31. Other area towns with case numbers in the double digits include Hillsborough with 29, Jaffrey with 24, Walpole with 23, Peterborough with 21, New Ipswich with 19, Fitzwilliam with 17, and Antrim and Chesterfield with 10 each.
The only towns listed with no cases are Nelson and Roxbury.