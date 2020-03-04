River Valley Community College closed its three campuses, including its Keene center, Tuesday because of what a spokeswoman described as an indirect link one of its instructors has to a person being tested for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
And at Keene State College — which houses River Valley’s Keene campus — all college-sponsored travel was prohibited Tuesday to any locations deemed a threat by the U.S. government. A new travel policy was also put in place.
These actions came just hours before state health officials announced New Hampshire’s second presumptive positive case of the disease Tuesday evening.
Like the first patient — whose state test result was announced Monday — the second patient is a man from Grafton County. Both are Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees who were in close contact with one another, according to spokeswoman Audra Burns.
River Valley officials said the instructor whose coronavirus link triggered the campus closures had been at the Claremont campus, and there was no exposure at the Keene campus. The college also has a campus in Lebanon.
President Alfred Williams clarified in an email Tuesday afternoon that River Valley’s faculty and staff work on all three of its campuses, which is why the precautions were taken.
“The college took the immediate step of closing for the day and then worked to determine if there was any reason to be concerned about contact with students or faculty at the Keene Center, which it turned out there was not,” he said.
Shannon Reid, spokeswoman for the Community College System of New Hampshire, said the River Valley employee was in contact with someone at least two people removed from the person being tested, who is not part of the college community.
The college closed as a matter of caution as it worked with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, a River Valley news release said.
“We have consulted with the Division of Public Health Services who determined there is not a reason to be concerned at this time,” the release states.
The employee will remain off campus for 14 days — the length of time the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is needed for COVID-19 symptoms to present — or upon earlier determination by the state’s health department that there is no risk.
Reid said the college’s campuses had reopened Wednesday.
Keene State’s new travel policy requires all students, staff and faculty traveling internationally — regardless of whether the country or region has a government-sanctioned travel warning — to submit their plans to college officials.
“The College is now taking further precautions with the wellbeing of our college community in mind, including considering plans to make adjustments to operations and requirements for future travel plans,” said Keene State President Melinda Treadwell in an email to the college community Tuesday.
And on Monday, spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte confirmed that four Keene State students studying at the Lorenzo de’ Medici institute’s Florence campus would be returning to the U.S. as soon as possible.
The students will remain off campus for 14 days, according to Ricaurte.
She said Keene State made the decision to halt their study abroad and is picking up any additional travel costs to them and their families. She said the students will finish their courses with the Italian university remotely.
Granite State’s latest case
Both of the Granite State’s coronavirus cases to date are awaiting confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, four other people were being tested for the disease and six others had tested negative.
COVID-19 is spread through person-to-person contact, similar to other respiratory illnesses.
New Hampshire’s first patient attended a social event Friday in White River Junction, Vt., hosted by Dartmouth College’s Tucker School of Business, according to a news release from the hospital Tuesday evening.
That is presumably the same gathering noted in a news release from the state health department Tuesday evening that said he’d gone to an event Friday, despite already being advised by state health officials to self-isolate.
He is now being ordered to isolate himself under state law, the release adds.
All staff who were in contact with him have been identified and told to stay home, a Facebook post from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Monday afternoon states.
The hospital will not say whether the man is employed in patient care or if he returned to work before being isolated, citing patient confidentiality.
But in an email Tuesday evening, the hospital confirmed both men did not have contact with patients.
Meanwhile, the state health department “has begun a contact investigation for the second person who tested positive,” Tuesday’s release states. “We expect additional cases may be identified that are related to this investigation.”
There have been more than 93,000 cases of the disease confirmed globally, according to the World Health Organization, with nearly 3,200 deaths.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the CDC says there have been six coronavirus deaths in the U.S., but the Washington State Department of Health counted nine people who have died from the disease, eight in King County and one in Snohomish County.
State health officials urge anyone who develops a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness — such as coughing or shortness of breath — to stay away from others, at home, and to contact a health care provider or the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services at 271-4496 or 271-5300 after hours.