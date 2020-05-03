The total number of known COVID-19 cases stood at 2,518 as of Sunday night, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 121 new cases reported Saturday, and 90 reported Sunday. No new cases were reported over the weekend in Cheshire County, which has 40 known cases of the coronavirus.
The state reached a milestone in testing on Friday, with more than 1,500 people tested, the highest per-day number so far, the agency said. Last week, state officials announced they had a goal of testing about that many people per day.
On Wednesday, the state expanded its testing capacity, including five new sites across the state (the closest to the Monadnock Region is in Claremont), and a mobile unit, which traveled to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Sunday. The state also now recommends that anyone with symptoms of coronavirus get tested. People can talk to their primary care doctor, or, if they don't have one, call 211.
There have been 86 deaths from the virus, and 1,017 people have recovered, according to the department of health and human services. Of those who tested positive, 282 people — or 11 percent of the cases — have been hospitalized, and 110 people are currently in the hospital.
Nearly 31,000 people in the state have been tested thus far for COVID-19, according to data provided by the state, with approximately 8 percent overall testing positive.