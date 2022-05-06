Coping with COVID-19: Despite shutdowns, staff shortages and supply lags, area businesses press ahead

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in the Monadnock Region and beyond are still reeling from its effects. And while scores of local companies and establishments have come out intact, they weren't unscathed.
Many business owners had to temporarily shut their doors and reshape their operations to serve customers in a COVID world. Some even began selling products to help people ward off the virus.
But after the widespread distribution of vaccines and the end of mask mandates, area business owners are hopeful for what the future holds in a post-pandemic economy.
Shapeshifters in Brattleboro makes and sells chest binders for the trans and gender-nonconforming community. After the state of Vermont ordered all but "essential" businesses to halt in-person work in March 2020, Shapeshifters owners Eli and Krista Coughlin-Galbraith pivoted their business model and began producing and selling face masks.
"It was so abrupt," Eli said of the outbreak. "After we shut down, we very deliberately took two weeks to figure out what we were going to do, and cloth masks were an urgent need."
After they made the switch, Shapeshifters employees worked from home and made face coverings on sewing machines, while Eli drove to their houses to drop off materials and collect masks. That June, the team returned to the shop, but shifts were split between morning and evening to limit contact.
The masks were made from two layers of quilter's cotton, with ear loops from spandex scraps. Customers could also get masks with a tin tie, to conform the covering around the wearer's nose.
Eli also personally donated masks to hospitals, local schools and youth services.
Although mask production provided Shapeshifters an income source, Eli said sales were low and still haven't recovered.
"We sell a product for people to use when they go out," they said of the company's chest-binders. "What happens when people aren't going out?"
The business is also facing severe supply-chain delays, with hikes in the costs of synthetic fabric and other materials, and a significant lag in the time it takes for those materials to arrive, Eli said.
The White House reported in 2021 that the supply-chain crisis stems from the mass reopening of businesses and the economic recovery. But as demand for goods and materials increased, companies have not yet been able to bring their inventories to pre-pandemic levels.
Shapeshifters buys its fabrics from a mill in Rhode Island, and the fibers that make the fabrics are imported from overseas. Because of supply-chain delays, Eli said the company was waiting on a shipment of fabric for four months at the end of 2021, forcing it to close from December until February of this year.
"We had no material," they said. "I was concerned we wouldn't be able to open. There's only so long a business can close and stay dormant with a 'maybe next week' or 'maybe next month' mindset."
Due to those lags and inflation, Shapeshifters has had to increase the prices of many of its products — a basic chest-binder that previously sold at $55 is now $85.
Other area business owners say they've also had trouble getting products, whether due to delays or higher price tags.
Lindsay LaRouche, owner of Sweet! Macaron in Peterborough, a macaron and cupcake shop that opened in January 2021, said the price of butter has doubled in just over a year. Whereas she once paid $2 per pound, she now pays $4 for the ingredient, which she goes through at a pace of about 36 pounds a month. Cases of plastic lids, of which she orders between one and two per month, went from $60 to $170.
Though LaRouche said she didn't know what to expect from opening in the middle of a pandemic, she was pleasantly surprised.
She said her first year of business went great, and she's more concerned with supply shortages than she is with the virus.
"I think the pandemic's no longer the worry," she said. "Now it's inflation."
Yet another area business feeling the sting of price hikes is Lab n' Lager, a Keene bar and restaurant whose food costs have gone up 30 to 40 percent since the onset of COVID-19, according to owner Doni Ash.
Burgers he previously sold for $2.50 are now sold for $4.50. A case of fryolator oil went from $40 to $50. Ash said he orders between four and five cases per week.
"It's hard because we want to still be known for our affordable pub food," he said.
Per the governor's order, Ash said the business shut down indoor service for a few months starting in March 2020 and began offering take-out food, which wasn't an ideal model.
"We sell craft beer with our food," he explained. "When you're only doing one of those things, it didn't work for us. We switched from bartenders to leaving food on a curb."
After reopening its doors that summer though, he said things picked up right where they left off.
"People were excited to be there," he said. "We have a bit of a younger crowd. Those folks took COVID a little less seriously, plus young adults tend to fare a little better."
One of Lab n' Lager's main struggles at that point wasn't necessarily attendance, but rather policing customers to abide by COVID-19 guidelines. At the time, patrons were required by the city and the state to wear a mask when they entered the building or whenever they left their seat.
"Lots of people don't like masks or believe in COVID," Ash said. "And that's about 25 percent of the crowd. It's hard to have that confrontation between customer and employee because it always ends with the customer unhappy."
But despite the challenges, he said there's been no point in the pandemic when he thought Lab n' Lager would go out of business. Before March 2020, he said the bar, which opened in 2007, had not been closed a single day in nearly 14 years.
"We've been open through all snowstorms and power outages," Ash said. "There were tears in my eye when I had to put that sign on the door to shut down. But I knew we'd reopen."
One of his concerns throughout has been hiring part-time workers, Ash said, noting that while he's been able to retain full-time employees since the pandemic started, many part-time workers come and go.
Shalem Bencivenga, owner of The Barbery at 16 Cypress St. in Keene, has also faced staffing issues, and went from having six full-time barbers to cutting hair on his own. But he sees this as a positive change.
"I work by myself now, and I love it," Bencivenga said. "I can implement the practices in my business that I feel are appropriate without stepping on other peoples' toes."
The Barbery, which opened in 2015, closed for four months starting in March 2020. When he reopened that summer, Bencivenga said, there was some hesitancy from patrons about coming out to get haircuts. One thing he said helped fill his barbershop again was the city's mask mandate and his getting vaccinated.
"A certain portion of the clientele took longer to come back, but they appreciated that," Bencivenga said.
He no longer requires masks in The Barbery, but if a customer is wearing one, he said he'll put one on to make them feel more comfortable.
He also opened another business out of 16 Cypress St., Ollie Keene Skate Shop, in April 2021, which has been bringing in additional income. There's some overlap between the shops' customers, with some patrons shopping in the skate store also ending up getting their hair cut.
Although no one can erase the past couple years, Bencivenga said things feel like the "new normal."
"As far as business goes I'm full," he said. "I'm not overwhelmed; I can only cut one person at a time. And whenever I want to cut hair I can."
Staffing has also been a minor concern for The Bread Shed in Keene.
Brittany Migneault, founder and owner of the bakery, which supplies bread to restaurants and grocers in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts, said she's had a lot fewer job applicants. But since the company likes to maintain a close-knit group of workers, she said she's OK with a smaller staff.
After restaurants closed their doors in 2020, Migneault said The Bread Shed lost sales from eateries it supplies. This led the company to switch to primarily selling to grocery stores and co-ops.
"It was hard to see other small business owners struggling," Migneault said of restaurant owners.
Business was especially slow in early 2021, following the holiday season, she added.
"We were waiting for 2021 to be awesome, but we found out quickly it wouldn't be ... We had restaurants which had shut down that we hoped would come back but did not," she said.
Things picked up in May of that year, and Migneault said 2022 is shaping up to be even stronger for the bakery, which opened in 2011.
"Business is back to normal and maybe even better than before," she said. "Sales are definitely beyond what they were before the pandemic, but we've always been a growing business."
But along with the sales increase, Migneault said several ingredients The Bread Shed uses have gone up in price dramatically. Ingredients like oil, flour and eggs have increased by as much as 30 to 50 percent.
Ted's Shoe and Sport in Keene has also bounced back from the financial woes caused by COVID-19. After having to close for three months in 2020, owner Ted McGreer said, the footwear and apparel shop began offering curbside service and started delivering shoes right to people's doors within eight miles from the store.
To accommodate customers who were hesitant about leaving home, McGreer even began offering virtual fit appointments, meeting with clients over Zoom, super-imposing images of their feet with shoes and fitting them accordingly.
"We sold 500 pairs of shoes virtually, and I never had any of them returned for not fitting properly," McGreer said.
Still, the business saw a 70 percent reduction in sales between March and late May of 2020.
"I was just trying to keep it alive," McGreer said.
But sales eventually broke even in fall of 2021, and now McGreer said business is better than ever.
"The demand for footwear has been through the roof," he said. "The traffic count through our doors has been higher than it has been in 21 years."
McGreer's current foe, like many other business owners, isn't the pandemic itself, but supply shortages. Many of the shop's vendors have factories in South Vietnam, which weathered a COVID outbreak last fall, resulting in production halts. As a result, McGreer said he's had trouble procuring certain shoes that customers can buy directly from his suppliers.
"I'm not even competing with brick-and-mortar shoe stores anymore. I'm competing with my vendors," he said, noting that he's begun looking to other vendors to buy his shoes from.
As for his takeaways from the public health crisis, he said one of the main ones is the importance of mental health. The store used to be open seven days a week, but during the pandemic, McGreer decided to scale back to six.
"I'm never opening again on Sundays," he said. "I wanted to give everyone a break. Sure we'll be losing some business, but my staff needs to come first."
The Bread Shed is much more strict now when it comes to employees not feeling well, according to Migneault.
"In the past, if someone was sick, we tried to work through it because we have such a small team in the production industry," she said. "But now if someone is sick they have to stay home or they wear a mask."
In reflection, Migneault said she thinks The Bread Shed fared alright during the pandemic.
"I think we were established enough to ride the waves," she said.
She added that she was inspired by the community's rallying support for business owners, and said she's enthused about what lies ahead.
"Things are feeling back to normal 1,000 percent, and I'm very excited," Migneault said. "Knock on wood."
For others, like Shapeshifters, the battle isn't over.
"The word I'm getting is it could be like this for another year or two," Eli Coughlin-Galbraith said of the supply-chain lags.
And although worried the company might not be able to endure further supply shortage, they are trying to stay optimistic.
"We're hopeful," they said. "We kind of have to be at this point."