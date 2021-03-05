ConVal School District residents on Tuesday will vote on a $52.6 million budget proposal and a one-year staff contract, and Peterborough and Greenfield residents will weigh in on contested school board races.
Here’s a look at the ConVal School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The district’s $52,583,177 proposed operating budget is $1,954,610, or 4 percent, higher than the current year’s budget. If voters reject the proposal, a default budget of $51,065,984 would take effect.
Other warrant articles:
*A one-year contract proposal with the ConVal Education Association — which represents teachers, specialized service professionals including school nurses and psychologists, as well as paraprofessionals — that would increase salaries and benefits by an estimated $847,899.
*Adding $500,000 to the district's building capital reserve fund, $100,000 to the special education reserve trust fund, $50,000 to the equipment trust fund, $25,000 to the athletic trust fund and $25,000 to the energy trust fund. All of these appropriations, if passed, would come out of any surplus funds the district has at the end of the fiscal year.
Contested races: Incumbent Katherine Heck and Kayla Kokal are vying for a three-year school board term representing Greenfield. In Peterborough, incumbent Janine Lesser and Rachel Maidment are seeking a three-year school board seat. And incumbent School District Moderator Robert L. Edwards is seeking another three-year term, running against William Bryk.
Voting: ConVal district residents vote on the school district warrant at the polls in their own towns. Polls will be open at the following locations:
*Antrim Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Pierce Elementary School in Bennington from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Dublin Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Francestown Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Greenfield Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Hancock Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Peterborough Community Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Sharon Meeting House from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Temple Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.