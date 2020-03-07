Operating budget proposal: $50,565,103, up $2,437,096, or about 5.1 percent, from the one approved last year. If that’s defeated, a default budget of $49,142,616 would take effect.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Also on the warrant: Whether to authorize the school board to enter into a power purchase agreement under which a solar array would be installed at the high school; whether to establish a fund for alternative energy projects and energy efficiency efforts, and put $70,000 into it; and whether to put $550,000 into the building capital reserve fund, $25,000 into the athletic trust fund and $25,000 into the health trust fund, with all three appropriations coming out of any surplus funds the district has at the end of the fiscal year.
Contested races: In Francestown, incumbent Stephan Morrissey and Kevin Pobst are running for a three-year term on the school board. In Greenfield, incumbent Katherine Heck and Kim Kamieniecki are running for a one-year term on the school board.
Elections: Voting on school-district offices and all warrant articles will take place at the polls Tuesday, March 10, as follows:
Antrim: Antrim Town Hall, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bennington: Pierce Elementary School, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dublin: Dublin Town Hall, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Francestown: Francestown Town Hall, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Greenfield: Greenfield Town Hall, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hancock: Hancock Town Office, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Peterborough: Peterborough Community Center, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sharon: Sharon Meeting House, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Temple: Temple Town Hall, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.