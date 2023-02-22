ConVal School District voters will consider a $56.1 million budget, along with other proposals, when they head to the polls next month.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $53,819,282 and an additional $2.29 million for programs funded by federal dollars. If the budget passes, the district would need to raise $41,369,716 in local property taxes, up $1,538,293, or 3.86 percent, according to the school board.
If voters reject the budget, a default budget of $54,744,674 would take effect.
Also on the warrant: The other warrant articles ask for voters’ permission to appropriate any funds remaining at the end of the current fiscal year to various trust and capital reserve funds.
Voters will be asked to appropriate $500,000 to the building capital reserve fund, $125,000 to the energy trust fund, $75,000 to the technology trust fund and $25,000 each to the equipment and health maintenance trust funds.
A separate article seeks an additional $250,000 for the building capital reserve fund. If approved, that amount would be in addition to the $500,000 from the previous warrant article, and also would come from unassigned fund balance at the end of the current school year.
Since the ConVal district follows an official-ballot meeting format, residents will vote all articles up or down at the polls on March 14. They will vote in the communities where they live between the following times:
Antrim: Antrim Town Hall, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bennington: Pierce Elementary School, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dublin: Dublin Town Hall, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Francestown: Francestown Town Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Greenfield: Greenfield Meeting House, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hancock: Hancock Town Office, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Peterborough: Peterborough Community Center, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sharon: Sharon Meeting House, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Temple: Temple Town Hall, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
