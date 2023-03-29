Voters of the Conval Regional School District passed the proposed $56.1 million budget at the polls Tuesday, along with the rest of this year’s warrant.
Since the ConVal district — which consists of Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — follows an official-ballot meeting format, residents voted all warrant articles up or down at the polls.
The proposed budget figure — $53,819,282, with an additional $2.29 million for programs funded by federal dollars — requires the district to raise $41,369,716 in local property taxes. That is up $1,538,293, or 3.9 percent, according to the school board. The budget passed, 1863-1037.
In addition to the budget, voters OK’d allocating any remaining funds at the end of the current fiscal year to various trust and capital reserve funds.
Those funds consist of: $500,000 for the building capital reserve fund, $125,000 for the energy trust fund, $75,000 for the technology trust fund and $25,000 for the equipment and health maintenance trust funds.
Voters approved an additional $250,000 to be placed in the building capital reserve fund. Like the other warrant articles, this sum will come from the unassigned fund balance at the end of the current school year, according to the warrant.
In the sole contested race Tuesday, Thomas John Kirlin (277) secured a three-year term on the school board against Stephen Morrissey (63), representing Francestown.
School board members elected without contest: William Bryk, three-year term representing Antrim; R. Michael Hoyt, one-year term representing Bennington; Dan Harper, two-year term representing Hancock; Greg Kriebel, three-year term representing Peterborough; James M. Fredrickson, three-year term representing Sharon.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
