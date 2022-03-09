Voters approved nearly all articles on this year’s warrant, including a $54 million budget and expanded preschool.
The only article to fail at the polls Tuesday, by more than a 2-1 margin, called for all school materials to be made available in the member towns’ libraries. There were 1,123 votes in favor of the article, brought by petition, and 2,527 against it.
Voters approved an article, 2,173-1,453, that called for raising $744,112 to expand the district’s five preschool classrooms to eight. This will allow the district to provide nearly universal access to preschool and serve 120 students a year, according to district officials.
A $53,766,080 operating budget got the greenlight with a 2,308-1,326 vote.
Other voter-approved articles include a contract between the district and the ConVal Education Association that would increase wages and benefits, with $877,844 to be raised for increases in the 2022-23 fiscal year; fixed salaries for district officials, ranging from $300 for the moderator up to $2,500 for the treasurer; and moving sums from the June 30, 2022 fund balance for various trust funds.
There were two contested races for seats on the 13-member school board, with incumbents winning re-election in both cases.
Incumbent Alan Edelkind bested Emily Primrose for a three-year term representing Dublin, 325-110.
For a one-year term representing Peterborough, incumbent Greg Kriebel came out on top with 806 votes, while Gregory Carter received 108.