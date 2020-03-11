The ConVal Regional School District’s proposed $50.6 million operating budget passed overwhelmingly Tuesday, as did a proposal to install solar panels at the high school.
The district’s $50,565,103 budget for 2020-21 represents an increase of $2,437,096, or 5.1 percent, over the one approved last year.
The solar-panel warrant article does not come with a direct price tag but authorizes the school board to enter a power purchase agreement with a solar company. Under such arrangements, the company installs the solar array at no upfront cost to the customer and continues to own it while the customer buys the power. After several years, the customer has the option to buy the array outright and receive electricity for free.
Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders has said the 300-kilowatt system would save the district between $7,000 and $11,000 annually in its first years.
Voters also authorized the creation of a new expendable trust fund with to save for the potential purchase of the solar panels down the road, as well as other alternative-energy and energy-efficiency projects. They appropriated $70,000 to put in the fund.
Other articles approved Tuesday put $550,000 into the school building capital reserve fund, $25,000 into the athletic trust fund and $25,000 into the health trust fund, all drawn from whatever surplus funds the district has at the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Submitted by petition, an article to set a reimbursement rate for facilities controlled by other entities that the district uses passed 1567-1445.
The district had two contested school-board races. In Greenfield, incumbent Katherine Heck beat Kimberly Kamieniecki, 161-42, for a one-year term. In Francestown, Kevin Pobst ousted incumbent Stephan Morrissey, 370-113.
The following were elected to the school board without opposition:
Stephen Ullman of Antrim for a three-year term (271 votes); H. Alan Edelkind of Dublin for a two-year term (502); Robert Short Jr. of Peterborough for a three-year term (531); James M. Fredrickson of Sharon for a three-year term (86).