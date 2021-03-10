PETERBOROUGH — Voters in the ConVal Regional School District on Tuesday narrowly rejected the $52.6 million budget proposal, but approved the rest of the warrant.
The district’s $52,583,177 proposed operating budget — which would have been $1,954,610, or 4 percent, higher than the current year’s budget — failed by four votes, with 1,621 people voting in favor, and 1,625 against. As a result, a default budget of $51,065,984 is set to take effect, unless voters request a recount.
Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in a statement Wednesday morning that the district determined it is not legally obligated to perform a recount, but that a recount request could come from registered voters in the district’s nine towns — Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.
“We remain committed to providing the best possible education for our students, whether the District operates under its proposed budget or the default budget,” Rizzo Saunders also said in her statement. “The last year has showcased the dedication and commitment of the entire community to providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all ConVal students.”
The rest of the district’s warrant passed easily. A one-year contract proposal with the ConVal Education Association, which would increase salaries and benefits by an estimated $847,899, passed 1,907 to 1,345. The association represents teachers, specialized service professionals, including school nurses and psychologists, as well as paraprofessionals.
Voters throughout the district also OK’d warrant articles adding $500,000 to the district’s building capital reserve fund, $100,000 to the special education reserve trust fund, $50,000 to the equipment trust fund, $25,000 to the athletic trust fund and $25,000 to the energy trust fund. All of these appropriations will come out of any unspent budget money the district has at the end of the fiscal year.
An article that authorizes the district to retain unused funds at the end of the fiscal year, up to 5 percent of the district’s total property assessment value, also passed, 1,980 to 1,176.
In one of two contested school board races, incumbent Katherine Heck defeated Kayla Kokal 204-66 for a three-year term representing Greenfield. In Peterborough, incumbent Janine Lesser defeated Rachel Maidment for a three-year seat on the 13-member board, 405-68. Write-in candidate Greg Kriebel received 273 votes in that race.
In two other school board races, candidates ran unopposed. In Bennington, newcomer Keira Christian won a three-year school board seat with 171 votes, and in Temple Elizabeth Swan won with 336 votes.
In the only district-wide race, incumbent Moderator Robert L. Edwards won another three-year term, defeating William Bryk 1,350-779.