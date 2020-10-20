PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal School District claims a local tent provider it is suing over permitting issues removed six tents used for outdoor classes from several schools without permission last month.
In a news release Friday, ConVal Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said Monadnock Tent & Event — the Greenfield company from which the district rented 85 commercial tents this fall — removed the six tents, each of which were slightly under 400 square feet, from four schools at the end of September. This happened while Monadnock Tent & Event staff were removing more than 60 larger tents, at the district’s request, that were unusable due to a lack of permitting, according to Saunders.
Melissa Proulx, a representative for the Massachusetts public relations firm that represents ConVal, said the district is discussing the matter with legal counsel.
Monadnock Tent & Event representatives could not be reached for comment Monday. Silas Little, a Peterborough attorney representing the company in the ConVal lawsuit, declined to say whether the company removed the six tents.
ConVal sued Monadnock Tent & Event on Oct. 7, claiming the company failed to provide documentation to support permit applications for nearly all of the 65 tents it provided that exceeded 400 square feet, according to the lawsuit. The district also alleges Monadnock Tent & Event never resolved issues with two tents that failed inspection.
In a September letter to ConVal, Little denied that Monadnock Tent & Event breached its contract.
Records filed with the lawsuit in the northern district of Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester show the district planned to use the tents as outdoor classrooms from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31 so its students could more safely resume in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, most students in grades 7 through 12 started the year remotely while the district purchased smaller tents to avoid the state permitting requirements for tents measuring 400 square feet or larger.
ConVal seeks $220,000 in damages from Monadnock Tent & Event, alleging the company breached its contract and violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act, among other claims.
All of the remaining tents are the same size — just under 400 square feet — and do not need permitting, according to Tim Herlihy, Peterborough’s code enforcement officer and building inspector.
In the release, Saunders said the district again adapted its plans after Monadnock Tent & Event removed the six tents without permission but added that outdoor space “remains a core element” of them.
“Outdoor learning has been extraordinarily popular among students and teachers alike, and it has been a vital part of our efforts to maintain hybrid learning. We are committed to outdoor learning for as long as it is possible,” she said in the release. “We are deeply disappointed in the actions of Monadnock Tent and Event.”