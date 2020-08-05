The ConVal School Board approved on Tuesday night the district’s reopening plan, which includes policies mandating that students and staff wear face masks and dividing high-schoolers into two “cohorts” that will attend in-person classes on alternating weeks, if necessary.
The board voted 11–0 to adopt a plan that provides four instructional modes, each with its own set of safety protocols, that the district can activate based on daily reviews of local health data and expert recommendations.
The four modes correspond to varying risks of COVID-19 community transmission and range from a return to full in-person instruction under the lowest threat level to completely remote instruction under the highest.
ConVal Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders also presented several amendments to the district’s reopening plan since it was unveiled on Friday.
In its requirement that students wear a face mask at all times, the plan now cites a state statute, N.H. RSA 200:39, that allows schools to remove a student from the classroom if the student “shows symptoms of contagion or is a hazard to himself or others.”
The district also decided to divide ConVal Regional High School’s two cohorts, which will attend classes in person on alternating weeks, if necessary, by hometown rather than last name, as previously proposed.
One cohort will include students from Antrim, Bennington, Francestown, Greenfield and Hancock. Students from Dublin, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple will comprise the other cohort.
Saunders said this will allow more friends to remain in school together and will also increase busing efficiency while reducing close contact among people from different communities.
The district’s schools are on track to begin the year on Sept. 8 in the instructional mode corresponding to the second-lowest risk level — “minimal to moderate community transmission” — Saunders told the school board Tuesday.
She fielded several questions from board members, with some present in the high school gym in Peterborough and others participating remotely, about the procedure by which the district’s schools will switch between different instructional modes, if needed.
James Fredrickson, the representative for Sharon, said he believes the plan gives Saunders too much autonomy to make these decisions and suggested that it explicitly include a requirement that any changes to the district’s instructional mode be approved by the school board.
In response, Saunders said she will receive advice from a “monitoring team” of ConVal school district staff and local health officials that will meet every morning to assess cases of COVID-19 among ConVal students and staff, as well as public health trends at the local, regional and state levels.
Board members also questioned Saunders about the protocols for students with suspected positive cases, including when they would be able to return to school, and surrounding a number of co-curricular activities.
Responding to members’ questions about interscholastic athletics, Saunders explained that the district is waiting for the NHIAA to provide further safety guidance and that ConVal high school might be able to expand its intramural programs if fall sports are canceled.
She also addressed a question from Linda Quintanilha, the representative for Bennington, about whether high school students will be able to have internships during the fall semester.
Those decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and will be approved if the opportunity is deemed sufficiently safe, according to Saunders.
“If an internship was in Manchester, we may be less likely to want that internship to move forward, and we may need to look for alternatives outside that [region] in the same field,” Saunders said.
In a statement following the approval vote, Rich Cahoon of Antrim, the board’s chairman, urged members of the ConVal community to respect the safety guidelines outlined in the reopening plan.
“This district has put together a really remarkable plan that maximizes face-to-face instruction,” Cahoon said. “That’s only going to be possible if we follow the protocols that have been put in place.”