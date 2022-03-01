PETERBOROUGH — In just one week, ConVal School District voters will have their say on this year’s warrant, which includes a nearly $54 million proposed operating budget and expanded preschool.
Here’s a look at what they’ll consider:
Budget proposal: The $53,766,080 proposed operating budget represents a roughly 2.25 percent increase over the budget voters approved last year. Should the proposal fail at the polls, a $52,842,414 default budget would go into effect.
Hot topics: The district is proposing an expansion of its preschool program. Article 4 calls for raising $744,112 to expand the five preschool classrooms to eight. This would allow the district to provide nearly universal access to preschool and serve 120 students a year, according to district officials.
There is one petition article on this year’s warrant, which calls for making all school materials available in the member towns’ public libraries. The district’s legal counsel has said that the article is advisory in nature, as the school district has no jurisdiction over public libraries. The same article is appearing on the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District and Fall Mountain Regional School District warrants, though those two districts amended the proposal.
Other warrant articles: Also on the ConVal warrant is a contract between the district and the ConVal Education Association that would increase wages and benefits, with $877,844 to be raised for increases in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Another article proposes providing fixed salaries for district officials, ranging from $300 for the moderator up to $2,500 for the treasurer.
Contested races: There are two contested races for the 13-member ConVal School Board.
Incumbent Alan Edelkind and Emily Primrose are running for a three-year term representing Dublin.
Gregory L. Carter and incumbent Greg Kriebel have filed for a one-year seat representing Peterborough.
Voting: Voters will head to the polls March 8 in their respective towns of residence. Since ConVal follows an official-ballot format, voters will act on all warrant articles at the polls.
Antrim: Town Hall, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bennington: Pierce Elementary School, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dublin: Town Hall, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Greenfield: Greenfield Town Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hancock: Hancock Elementary School, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Peterborough: Peterborough Community Center, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Molly Bolan can be reached at 603-352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly.