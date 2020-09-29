PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal School District will fully implement its reopening plan next week after issues with the permits for tents that are supposed to be used as outdoor classrooms delayed many students’ return to in-person instruction.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, 7th and 8th graders at South Meadow School in Peterborough will return to in-person classes, according to a news release from the district on Friday. The same day, all students at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough who are in the blue cohort — one of two groups of students that will alternate weeks of in-person and remote learning — will also return to classrooms. Students in the gold cohort are scheduled to return to in-person classes the following Monday, according to the release.
“This has already been a school year unlike any we’ve experienced, and I’m grateful to all of our students, families and teachers who have been so willing to adapt along with us in the early going,” Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in the release. “Ultimately, our biggest concern is ensuring a safe environment for our students and staff, and while it may not have happened as we’d hoped, I’m thankful we have finally reached this point and will be welcoming more students back in-person soon.”
Most ConVal students in seventh through 12th grades began the school year remotely on Sept. 8 because the tent installation process was taking longer than expected. The reopening plan for the ConVal district — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — calls for tents to be installed on school grounds to house outdoor classrooms. The reopening plan was delayed further because some tents still needed to receive the proper permits.
According to the news release Friday, the district plans to use the tents that do have permits throughout the fall, and potentially up until Thanksgiving, weather permitting.