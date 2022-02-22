PETERBOROUGH — ConVal will be lifting its mask mandate in March, after a vote from the school board Feb. 15 that directed district administration to prepare for a move to an optional mask policy that will begin March 7.
“Within the past two weeks, we’ve seen the announced end of restrictive school mask mandates in New Jersey, Connecticut, Oregon and Massachusetts,” said Rich Cahoon of Antrim, who introduced the motion. “We’ve also seen a significant falloff in cases around the country and around the state.”
Greg Kriebel, a board member from Peterborough who is also a doctor, voiced his own approval of changing the district’s policy.
“At this point, I would say that given the declining rates, given the current overall lack of significant morbidity in our school-age children, I think it’s very reasonable to take a masks-optional approach,” Kriebel said.
Kriebel added that this was particularly the case due to the easy availability of vaccines for those who want them.
“I do think it’s time to make a change, I think it’s appropriate,” he said.
Board member Liz Swan of Temple said the focus should now be shifted away from masking and onto other considerations.
“I think it’s really important now to focus on kids, and choices, and getting them mentally healthy and giving them an opportunity to communicate, especially the kids that may be at a bit of a compromised place because of their development,” she said.
Prior to the vote approving the change, two members of the public and parents of district children asked the board to consider changing the policy.
“I feel like it’s really time for us to move forward, and making masks a choice is the right choice for our district,” said Erin Nolan of Peterborough.
“The science we are all seeing now has changed, and it’s time to re-evaluate,” said Jessica Seger of Hancock.
The specifics of how the administration will go about changing the policy were not discussed at the meeting, but Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders indicated that she would explore options with district staff and district medical advisory experts, and would return to the school board’s next meeting, scheduled for March 1, with more information.
