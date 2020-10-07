The ConVal Regional School District is suing a local tent vendor for $220,000 in damages, claiming it was responsible for permitting failures that derailed in-person learning plans at several schools.
ConVal contracted with the company, Monadnock Tent & Event in Greenfield, to rent 85 commercial tents from the first day of school on Sept. 8 to Oct. 31, according to records filed with the lawsuit.
Of those, 65 tents were large enough to need permits from the town, according to the lawsuit. But ConVal alleges the company failed to provide the required documentation for all but two of those tents, preventing them from getting permits and being used.
Town inspectors noted deficiencies in how the two properly documented tents were installed, meaning they too could not be used, the lawsuit claims.
The school district said it made “numerous requests” for the documents, to no avail.
“Defendant has provided none of the required documentation, or any other acceptable documentation for any tent, other than the two Aztec tents which were unable to pass inspection,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant never remedied the deficiencies in the two Aztec tents.”
The tents were a key part of ConVal’s reopening plan, which involved turning them into outdoor classrooms for safer in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, most students in grades 7 through 12 started remotely because of the tent-permitting issues, the district announced previously.
As a workaround, ConVal had to purchase many smaller tents that would not require permitting, rewire the electrical systems it had already set up and reorganize students into smaller classes to fit into the smaller spaces, according to the lawsuit.
ConVal says it returned to its full in-person reopening plan as of this week.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the northern district of Hillsborough County Superior Court, according to the school district, which announced the move in a news release late that afternoon.
“This failure resulted in significant disruptions to the start of the school year, putting an increased burden on our staff, students, and their families during an already challenging time,” ConVal Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in the news release. “After a good faith effort on our part to resolve this issue, this step is a last resort for the district as we work to recoup the taxpayer funding that went toward tents that we were ultimately unable to use.”
Representatives of Monadnock Tent & Event did not immediately respond to an email or a phone message after business hours Wednesday. A reporter who called a phone number listed on the company’s website, its voicemail message and a contract addendum as belonging to the owner, John Hopkins, was told he had the wrong number.
ConVal covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.
ConVal’s lawsuit says it signed a contract Aug. 11 and the company began setting the tents up the next day. According to a copy of the contract filed in court, ConVal agreed to pay about $456,000 in all, half as an up-front deposit.
The school district now claims it is owed much of that $228,490 back, in addition to compensation for the costs of setting up other tents after the permitting issues.
The lawsuit alleges breach of contract and violation of the state's Consumer Protection Act, among other claims.