PETERBOROUGH — South Meadow School students who had planned to go to Washington, D.C., next month for a class trip will get full refunds despite earlier concerns that they wouldn’t.
Principal Anne O’Bryant said Monday evening that she had received word from the travel agency, Best of Times, that it would be refunding families following the cancellation of the annual American Heritage Tour trip. The week-long trip, a rite-of-passage for 8th-graders statewide, takes students to D.C., Philadelphia and Gettysburg either in the fall or the spring. South Meadow School’s trip was scheduled for the week before April vacation, but thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, students will be staying home.
“It’s an unfortunate situation, but I’m very happy they did this for our families,” O’Bryant said.
A total of 55 students had signed up for the tour, with each family paying at least $860, she said. (About 30 of those families paid extra for travel insurance, which unfortunately, doesn’t cover cancellation due to a pandemic, she said.)
South Meadow School is part of the ConVal Regional School District, which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple. Eighth-grade students at the district’s other middle school, Great Brook in Antrim, also had their Washington, D.C., trip canceled. Each school uses a different travel agency, and Great Brook students will get refunds, O’Bryant said.
But starting late last week, many South Meadow School parents began posting to Facebook their frustration that it appeared they would not.
Earlier in the day Monday, O’Bryant said she had been in touch with the travel company several times since deciding around March 18 to cancel the trip.
“I wanted to give the parents and the travel agency a heads up that we didn’t feel we could do this,” she said.
Since that date, President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency, and N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered all public schools in the state closed, first until April 6 and now until May 4. The state is also under a stay-at-home order with all in-person operations at nonessential businesses prohibited until May 4.
But as of midday Monday, O’Bryant said, the two options she had been given by the travel agency were to either postpone the trip, or cancel, with families being refunded only 15 percent of what they’d paid.
Postponing didn’t seem like a good option because of how close it is to the end of the school year, and the risk that some students who’d planned to go wouldn’t be able to make the new date, she said. And by fall, she said, the students will be freshmen in high school.
O’Bryant said she had hoped to shield families from concerns about the refunds as she continued to try to resolve the situation. However, with New Ipswich in a similar predicament with the same travel agency, word had gotten around on Facebook, she said, and Peterborough parents were raising concerns.
At that point, she told them what was happening, she said.
Kevin Treat, president and chief executive officer of the Laconia-based Best of Times, said Monday evening that the company was giving the South Meadow School the option of postponing the trip. And if the school goes forward with canceling, he said, the agency will have to deal with the financial repercussions — including the loss of money it had already spent to set up the tour, he said.
“Most likely we’ll not be able to recover all of our expenditures made on their behalf,” he said.
But despite not being legally required to offer families a full refund, he said, the agency has decided to do so — as “the proper and moral thing to do.” Treat said the offer was made Monday, and he was awaiting the school’s response.
O'Bryant said Tuesday morning that she and Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders had each since emailed the agency.
Not an isolated case
Like South Meadow School, both Keene and Jaffrey-Rindge middle schools had Washington, D.C., trips planned for their 8th-grade students in April.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said Monday that school officials were working with the vendor who coordinated the trip itinerary to determine what level of consideration would be given to those who paid for the trip.
“We don’t have a final answer yet, but we are working on getting that final response,” he said.
Nicholas Handy, communications coordinator for Jaffrey-Rindge, said in an email Monday that the 7th-grade trip around New England is slated for the beginning of May, while the 8th-grade Washington, D.C., trip is scheduled for the end of April. The trips are run by Takodah YMCA, he said.
“I have been told by a representative of Takodah YMCA that they continue to meet and discuss the state of things and that they are committed to trying to do the trips if at all possible,” Handy wrote. “I’m also told that should the trips be cancelled, refunds will be received by families.”
Grant Bosse, spokesman for the N.H. Department of Education, said Monday that the office had heard from some superintendents in the state about refund concerns for school trips axed due to the outbreak.
Commissioner Frank Edelblut has signed a letter for districts to give to travel agencies, Bosse said.
The letter states that New Hampshire schools have been forced to cancel trips at no fault of their own and encourages refunds for deposits and prepaid trip funds be given to the “maximum extent possible.”
Winchester School Principal Valerie Carey said that the district’s American Heritage Tour and New England Heritage Tour were both in October. Deposits for the 8th-grade end-of-year trip were due in April, but school officials were able to cancel before the deadline, she noted.
“We were very lucky,” she said.