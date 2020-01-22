PETERBOROUGH — A plan to build a solar array at ConVal Regional High School is likely to come before school district voters at town meeting in March.
Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said the 300-kilowatt system would save the district between $7,000 and $11,000 annually in its first years.
A private company would install and own the panels. The school district would agree to pay the company for the electricity it generates and would have the option to buy the system outright within several years. Such arrangements are common in the solar industry.
District officials plan to ask voters for authorization to enter into a long-term power purchase agreement. Saunders said the measure should be on this year’s school district warrant, which goes before voters at the polls March 10.
If the district decides to buy the solar array down the road, it would require separate approval from voters.
Saunders said the idea came out of a “grassroots effort” by district residents to promote solar.
The ConVal Regional School District covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.