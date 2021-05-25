PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal School District has settled a lawsuit against a local rental company that provided tents that could not be used as outdoor classrooms last fall because they lacked proper permits, the district announced in a news release Tuesday.
The tent-permitting issues delayed the start of in-person classes at Great Brook and South Meadow middle schools in Antrim and Peterborough, respectively, and ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough. This prompted the district — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — to sue Greenfield-based Monadnock Tent & Event in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
In the lawsuit, filed in October, ConVal claimed the company was responsible for the permitting failures, and sought $220,000 in damages. Monadnock Tent & Event denied liability for the issues, and brought a countersuit against the district, according to the news release.
In that countersuit, the company claimed ConVal breached the contract between them by attempting to avoid payment beyond an initial 50 percent deposit of $228,215. In the countersuit, Monadnock Tent & Event argued the district was responsible for providing the documents necessary to secure permits for the tents.
Under the terms of the settlement — which the parties reached last month, according to court records — the company will pay ConVal $75,000, and both sides will drop their lawsuits. ConVal also agreed to return four tent weights that belong to the company, which the district still had.
A spokesman for the district said Tuesday that he did not immediately know how much the district had spent in legal fees but that the settlement more than covers these expenses.
John Hopkins, owner of Monadnock Tent & Event, released a written statement as part of the settlement that says, in part, that he is "truly and sincerely sorry for the unfortunate events that led to the District not being able to use the tents rented and the loss that the District has sustained."
Hopkins added that he has 23 years of experience in the tent rental business, and never expected that his tents would be denied permits for the district to use.
"While this was the first time any of my tents have not received permitted approval, that does not undo the harm done to the District," he said in the statement. "I regret the harm that this situation has caused the District and the other members of my community."
ConVal contracted with the company to rent 85 commercial tents from the first day of school on Sept. 8 to Oct. 31, according to records filed with the lawsuit. ConVal’s lawsuit says it signed a contract Aug. 11, and the company began setting the tents up the next day. According to a copy of the contract filed in court, ConVal agreed to pay about $456,000 in all, half as an up-front deposit.
Of 85 tents the district rented, 65 were large enough to need town permits, according to the lawsuit. But ConVal claimed the company failed to provide the required documentation for all but two of those tents, preventing them from getting permits and being used. The district also alleged Monadnock Tent & Event never resolved issues with two tents that failed inspection, which the company denied.
The tents were a key part of ConVal’s reopening plan, which involved turning them into outdoor classrooms for safer in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, most students in grades 7 through 12 started the year remotely because of the tent-permitting issues. ConVal ultimately adjusted its reopening plan, and brought middle and high school students back to in-person classes in early October.
Sentinel staff writer Paul Cuno-Booth contributed to this report.