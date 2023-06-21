PETERBOROUGH — ConVal School District Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders announced the hiring of four new principals to lead four different elementary schools in the district in a press release Wednesday.
The new appointments reflect the district's transition into a new model for the school system from previously having shared principals between multiple schools, according to the news release.
“Each of these individuals bring new, diverse perspectives to their roles," Saunders said in the release. "I am excited to see how they lead our elementary schools, and I am confident that they will contribute to our school communities in impactful ways. This new approach will make each of our schools stronger through dedicated, hands-on leadership.”
The four hires will assume their new roles July 1, per the news release.
Two of the principals, Rachel Luann-Hill and Nicole Pease, are assuming new roles after having previously worked within the district as educators.
Lunan-Hill, who will be the new principal at Francestown Elementary School, served as a 3rd- and 4th- grade teacher at Antrim Elementary School the last eight years.
Lunan-Hill received her bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire and her master's from Antioch New England Graduate School. In addition, the release reads, she has a principal certification and educational leadership certification from Keene State College.
"Lunan-Hill will utilize her expertise in facilitating and planning meetings, developing and organizing professional development for teachers and staff, creatively solving problems, and fostering a safe and respectful learning environment for all students," ConVal disrict wrote in the release.
Pease, former principal of Dublin Consolidated School and Hancock Elementary School from 2015 to 2022, will be principal of Dublin Consolidated after a year-long hiatus from her administrative role.
Having worked with ConVal district since 1999, Pease started teaching 6th- and 7th- grade math, science and literacy at South Meadow School. This past school year, she taught 6th-grade math at South Meadow.
Pease received her elementary teaching certification from Keene State College and holds a master's degree in education from the University of New England in Maine.
"As part of her return to [Dublin Consolidated] as the Principal Teacher, Pease intends to continue developing strong connections with students while delivering engaging lessons that increase student growth academically, socially, and emotionally," the news release reads.
The district will also be welcoming two newcomers, Alisha Hansen-Proulx to serve as principal of Pierce school and Jessica Vezina, as principal of Hancock Elementary School.
Hansen-Proulx has served as principal director of the Manchester School District's summer school from 2015-2017 and has been assistant principal of Mastricola Elementary School in Merrimack for the last six years. According to the ConVal School District, she has also taught at Sunburn Regional Middle School in Newton, the University of New Hampshire and at Middle School At Parkside in Manchester.
Hansen-Proulx received a bachelor's in English and a master's in education, elementary and secondary education from UNH as well as a master's in education leadership and administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
Prior to joining the ConVal district school system, Vezina had been serving as principal of Murdock Middle School in Winchendon, Mass. since 2017. Before that, she was assistant principal of the school and a special education resource room teacher from 2014 to 2017.
Vezina has a bachelor's and master's degree in special education from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, where she also taught as an adjunct faculty member for 15 years. She also holds a certificate in school management and leadership from Harvard Business School.
"Her previous experience has made her an expert in operational administration, community engagement, student and parent relations, instructional leadership, and faculty training and development, all of which she will bring to the District," the school district wrote.
