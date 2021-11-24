PETERBOROUGH — Tom Burgess is the newest member of the ConVal School Board, replacing a member who stepped down earlier this month.
Burgess, who moved to Peterborough in 2019 and was sworn in Nov. 16, has a background in education. Living in Connecticut and teaching in New York, he spent 35 years working with students mostly at the high-school level, and was certified in social studies, English and special education, he said in an interview on Tuesday.
When he lived in Connecticut, Burgess served in various positions in local government, he said, and brought his commitment to community engagement up to the Granite State.
“I believe that for a town to be well run, the people of the town should be actively involved in trying to make the town run smoothly, as best as can be,” he said. “… The more we the people of the area, of the town, are involved, the more likely it’s going to be improved.”
The ConVal School District covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.
Burgess replaces Peterborough member Jerome Wilson, who announced his resignation at a Nov. 2 meeting, according to minutes. Wilson’s term expires in March of next year, and Burgess has agreed to serve until then.
Wilson resigned for personal reasons, according to school board Chairman Tim Theberge of Hancock. It was then up to the other three Peterborough members on the board — Richard Dunning, Janine Lesser and Greg Kriebel — to select a replacement, he said.
Burgess, who now works at Tobias Community in Temple, said he hasn’t decided if he will run for school board once his current term ends. For now, he’s focused on learning the ropes.
“Right now, I’m reading as much as possible and attending meetings and trying to do a good job in the three months that I’m fulfilling,” he said. “So I haven’t really thought about anything beyond that.”
Theberge said he’s glad to have Burgess join the board, noting the significant time commitment the responsibility can be.
“We look forward to people who are willing to serve,” he said.