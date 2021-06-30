PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal School Board has a new interim member to fill the seat of Robert Short Jr. of Peterborough, who resigned earlier this month due to professional obligations that took him away from school board service.
Dr. Greg Kriebel was sworn in Monday night, Chairman Tim Theberge of Hancock said Tuesday. Kriebel, a pediatrician at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, ran as a write-in candidate in March’s school district elections. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Under school board policy, the three remaining Peterborough board members — Richard Dunning, Janine Lesser and Jerome Wilson — chose Kriebel to serve until the March 2022 elections, when voters will select someone to fill the remaining year on Short’s term, Theberge wrote last week in a post on the district website.
ConVal — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — is overseen by a 13-member school board.
Short, who was elected to the board last year, resigned effective June 8, according to Theberge. In a phone interview Tuesday, Short said that his work as an accountant, financial services consultant and real estate agent with Bean Group in Peterborough has made it difficult for him to remain on the board especially as the group has resumed in-person meetings.
“Professional demands wouldn’t allow me to really be present as much as is necessary for a board member,” he said. “... The taxpayers and the district are just better served by someone who can attend more often.”
In Theberge’s post on the district website, he expressed his gratitude for Short’s service.
“I would like to take this time to thank Rob for the countless hours devoted to the students and communities of ConVal during his tenure,” Theberge wrote. “His professional experience has been an asset to the Board and the District and will be missed.”