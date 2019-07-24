PETERBOROUGH — In the middle of their planning day ahead of the coming school year, teachers sat down with Democratic state lawmakers for a roundtable discussion Tuesday in the ConVal Regional High School cafeteria to contextualize a cut to adequacy aid amid the budget stalemate in Concord.
No agreement has been reached yet after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the Democratic majority Legislature’s budget in June, leaving schools to run on last year’s state aid — minus 4 percent in adequacy aid under the continuing resolution, according to state Sen. Jay V. Kahn of Keene.
Kahn, whose district covers much of Cheshire County, was joined by local Statehouse colleagues and fellow Democrats Sen. Jeanne Dietsch of Peterborough and Rep. Marjorie Porter of Hillsboro, whose district covers Antrim.
Also in attendance was state Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, chair of the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee.
Kahn said his worries about the budget veto go beyond the cut in adequacy aid, noting how special education and mental health services are harmed by the lack of a budget, as well.
Sununu has explained his veto of the $13 billion two-year budget as a matter of fiscal responsibility.
“The Legislature’s proposed budget for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 reverses this winning formula [of the governor’s first term] in a manner that both threatens the state’s economic growth and leaves the next Legislature with a massive fiscal deficit,” Sununu said in a statement shortly after the veto on June 28.
But Kahn argued that the Legislature’s budget was balanced and left cash reserves in the education trust fund along with $1.9 million for the ConVal district over the next two fiscal years.
In a text message to The Sentinel Tuesday evening, Kahn said the Legislature’s budget for school and municipal aid would have brought $16,072,364 to Cheshire County communities.
Kahn’s sober delivery of frustrations from Concord was followed by a more animated Dietsch.
The first-term senator and founder of MobileRobots Inc. laid out how the reasoning behind Sununu’s veto is emblematic of a broader issue in American public education, with the governor arguing in favor of property taxpayers having a larger role in education funding than the state.
Another sticking point for Dietsch is Sununu’s opposition to the business enterprise and business profits taxes being frozen in the Legislature’s budget — essentially staying at their current rates instead of going down from 0.6 percent to 0.5 percent for the enterprise tax and 7.7 percent to 7.5 percent for the profits tax, which only around a quarter of Granite State businesses pay, according to Porter.
“What enrages me is that instead of calling this a power grab by the state over local districts, [Sununu and Statehouse Republicans] are saying, ‘We are giving choice to parents,’ “ Dietsch said. “And they’re setting the parents up against the schools and the teachers.”
With the state putting the burden of education costs almost entirely on property taxpayers, Dietsch argued that many communities have no choice but to cut back on services and keep teacher salaries low.
This, she said, leads to the “gigifying” of teaching as a profession with low income and fewer full time positions, a reference to the so-called Gig Economy of freelance labor apps like Uber.
Greg Leonard, a social studies teacher at ConVal, said that school funding looms over almost every decision teachers and administrators make, whether consciously or unconsciously.
“Because of those funding issues, we tend not to work as collaboratively as we should, and it’s because you have the division of ... property taxes and the impact they have on the community, versus the need of retaining quality teachers to support our students,” Leonard said.
Patricia MacFarlane, a special education paraprofessional, said that cuts to special education services and eliminating the ConVal district’s position for a special education resource specialist leaves parents like her in an untenable position of trying to find what options are out there for kids like hers with special needs.
As for what the holdup is all about — and why all of the things teachers and lawmakers in the room agreed about were not being funded — Lisa Post, who serves on the budget committee for the Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative School District that feeds into ConVal High, asked a series of pointed questions about the frozen business tax cuts Sununu said were the reason for his veto.
Aside from the 2021 budget deficit Sununu and Kahn disagree on, Dietsch and Wallner made the case to Post that the biggest concern they hear from Granite State business owners is on the workforce shortage, not taxes.
Post, who said she identifies as “fiscally conservative,” said after the meeting that she learned more about Sununu’s position on the budget from the members, but still came away conflicted as to who should make sacrifices to bolster education funding.
The rural lifestyle and low-tax business climate are some of New Hampshire’s major attractions, Post noted, but they are also less conducive to robust education funding. Furthermore, she reasoned, retirees and families already struggling to keep up with property taxes should not be the ones to put more skin in the game.
“It seems to me that what we really need to look at is finding a way to fund our schools without it hurting the communities and the older folks that are here,” she said.
A solution seems distant, according to Wallner; beyond the Aug. 29 public hearing on education funding in Concord, negotiations with Sununu have been sluggish enough so far that a budget may not be agreed upon until after the beginning of September, she said.
Dietsch said teachers, parents and others concerned about education funding — including lawmakers — need to step up their game on the communications front to change public opinion about tax revenue and the state’s need to pay a greater share of education funding to take the burden off property taxpayers.
“If we can’t fight that and make it clear to parents, look, we are the ones on your side, we are the ones who know your kids, we are the ones working with them, we are the ones giving of our souls and ourselves to them,” Dietsch said, “we’re going to lose this battle. And that’s scary.”