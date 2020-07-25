PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal Regional School District released the framework Friday it will use to guide the district’s plan to reopen schools in the new academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As in the framework for N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, ConVal’s 50-page document outlines the district’s preparation for three different scenarios in the fall: in-person instruction, remote learning or a mix of both. The district, which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple, also shared a six-page summary of the framework.
Public schools statewide transitioned to remote learning in mid-March due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, and remained that way through the end of the school year.
Among other guidelines, ConVal’s reopening framework calls for the district to develop specific protocols for the use of personal protective equipment, screening staff and students for COVID-19 symptoms and to provide students with necessary technology if they need to return to remote learning. ConVal anticipates publishing its final reopening plan in the first week of August.
“The reopening plan, currently being finalized, relies on our collective knowledge and needs of our ConVal community,” Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in a news release Friday. “Forming the plan first relied on the general guidance from the CDC and State of NH.”
She added that the district also used input from faculty and a recent parent survey, to develop the reopening framework. The document is the result of the work of more than 110 people broken up into six committees, which focused on governance, wellness instruction, school operations, technology and facilities.
District leaders will now use the framework to develop a flexible reopening plan.
“This plan must provide the safest and best educational environment for the students and staff,” school board member Alan Edelkind said in the release. “The plan must also take into consideration the impact on parents/guardians and their expectations for the educational environment for their children.”
The ConVal reopening framework, and the summary of that document, are available on the district’s website at www.convalsd.net.