PETERBOROUGH — A recount Thursday evening in the ConVal School District showed that voters actually approved the district's $52.6 million budget proposal, after the election-night tally last week showed the budget failing narrowly.
The recount, conducted by 36 volunteers from the district's nine towns — Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — showed the budget passing 1,636-1,629. Totals from last Tuesday's election showed the budget failing by four votes, with 1,621 people voting in favor, and 1,625 against.
Notable differences in the vote count between the election and the recount came from Greenfield and Sharon. The election-night count in Greenfield showed 94 people in favor of the budget, and 185 against, while the recount showed 104 "yes" votes and 186 "nos." In Sharon, the margin went from 48 "yes" and 38 "no" to 54 "yes" and 48 "no."
District Moderator Bob Edwards said he could not be certain why the vote total overall changed, but "as far as we're concerned, these [recount results] are final."