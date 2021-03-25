PETERBOROUGH — After operating under a hybrid model all year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ConVal Regional High School is planning to offer full in-person classes beginning April 5, Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in a statement posted on the district website Wednesday.
High schoolers in the district, currently on a two-week spring break, have been split into two cohorts this year and attend classes in person on alternating weeks. The “blue” cohort includes students from Antrim, Bennington, Francestown, Greenfield and Hancock. The “gold” cohort comprises students from Dublin, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.
Rizzo Saunders said school administrators still need to finalize the details of the full reopening of the high school, so students in the gold cohort will return from spring break with a week of remote learning.
The district initially planned for all students to come back from spring break with two weeks of remote classes, to allow time for anyone who traveled to complete a 14-day quarantine. But after the state removed its travel-related quarantine requirement earlier this month, all ConVal students, aside from the gold cohort at the high school, can return to in-person classes Monday, Rizzo Saunders said.
ConVal elementary and middle school students had been attending in-person classes five days a week this school year. Families throughout the school district also can choose to have their children learn fully remotely, and that option will remain even after the high school fully reopens, Rizzo Saunders said.