PETERBOROUGH — A member of the ConVal High School staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo-Saunders.
The employee's test came back positive Tuesday, the statement said. The person had been working remotely since March 20.
"Although this staff member didn't start exhibiting symptoms until March 23rd, the individual may have been infected as early as March 9th," Rizzo-Saunders said in the statement.
The staff member did not have consistent contact with students, the statement said. Close contacts of the person have been notified and were asked to self-isolate.
In an email, Rizzo-Saunders said the employee lives in Hillsborough County, but not in any of the nine towns in the ConVal Regional School District.
ConVal covers the towns of Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.
"The person is at home and is has mild to moderate symptoms, and has begun to feel better," she said.