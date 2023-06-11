PETERBOROUGH — An overcast sky with the occasional appearance from the sun was the view above as hundreds gathered on ConVal Regional High School's football field Saturday to honor the Class of 2023.
And their thunderous applause and cheers were undeterred by any cloud in the sky.
More than 165 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, including several seniors who gave speeches reminiscing on their time through the school district and giving advice to their classmates.
Class valedictorian Natalie Preble spoke about her journey of rediscovering happiness, stating that as she grew older she became more concerned with grades and grew less confident in herself.
Preble recalled that while in 3rd grade, she wore a silver tiara to school, her self esteem "at an all time-high."
"I lost joy in being myself," she said. "For the longest time I thought success was defined by superior grades, esteemed recognition and this shiny valedictorian medal. But through my high school years, I've come to realize I'd be just as happy wearing the silver tiara instead."
Preble told her classmates that success isn't measured by money or grades.
"Success is internal, it's how we treat ourselves and others," she said. "It is our lasting impact regardless of what that impact will be. Ultimately, success isn't the well known name or the special award, success is cherishing your progress."
Student speaker and graduate Richard Woodin thanked his classmates and teachers, grateful for his experience at ConVal.
"The staff here at ConVal High School are a good support system for a special needs student like me," he said. "I appreciate all you've done for me and how you've helped me to grow and believe in myself."
Woodin left his fellow graduates with some advice as well.
"Remember to be yourself, be kind, take care of yourself, your family and friends," he said. "Remember the good times and try smiling every day."
ConVal Principal Heather McKillop congratulated the Class of 2023, and urged them to carry on the principles and tenets they observed while in school, including respect, adaptability and safety.
"Let them be the compass that guides your decisions, the compass that directs you towards a future of purpose, fulfillment and positive impact," she said. "I have unwavering faith in your abilities, your commitment to make this world a better place. We need each and every one of you."
The recipient of this year's faculty award was graduate Eva McCullough. This award is given to a student who best represents spirit, unselfishness, service, leadership and accomplishment, according to Carol Young, a ConVal science teacher.
McCullough said she'll be attending Northeastern University in Boston. Not yet sure what she'll study, she said she's interested in neuroscience or cellular biology. She added that she'll miss Michael Wozmak, a retiring social studies teacher.
"I've had amazing teachers, they have big hearts and kind souls and I'll be sad to leave them," she said.
Another student Emily Martins said that after graduating she intends to pursue a degree in foreign language and culture.
Wozmak, a faculty speaker for the ceremony, told graduates that in addition to being kind, to remain dedicated and be willing to do difficult jobs.
"Success will not be handed to you on a silver platter," he said. "It is something you will learn through hard work and dedication."
The following are members of the ConVal Regional High School Class of 2023:
Julien Amirault, Hazel Armstrong-McEvoy, Madeleine Asbury, Wyatt Beaulieu, Morgan Bemont, Everett Benham, Harrison Bernier, William Bishop, Rylee Blanchette, Bryson Boice, Callie Boisvert, Luke Brace, Evan Brekka, Savannah Bremer, Christine Broderick, Wyatt Burbank, Kaitlyn Caron, Brady Carpentiere, Zachary Cassidy, Joseph Chamberlain, Kalob Chapman, Ryan Charron, Allison Chisholm, Tyler Christophers, Chelsea Cilley, Sophia Clayton, Lydia Cleveland, Caleb Cloutier, Veronica Colburn, Dominic Coleman, Rya Collins, Nico Colon, Alicia Connolly, Skyler Cope, Tobias Cornell, McKenna Coull, Shona Cousens, Katherine Craig, Monika Craven, Sean Cronin, Asa Cubbage, Matthew Cutting, River Cyr-Underwood, Autumn Dahl, Jake Daniels, Rowan Davidson, Nicole Davison, Brianna Decker, Annabelle DeLisle, Max DePoyster, Hayden Derosier, Cody Dillon, Serenity Disla, Addison Dodge, Ethan Dysart, Cameron Earle, Maxwell Faulkner, Kai Flynn, Gabriel Fret, Jacob Gagne, Jackson Gagnon, Marina Garcia Bajo, Alexander Golding, Ryan Gorman, Odin Gray, Sophia Griffin, Joseph Gutwein, Sierra Hamlin, Natalie Hardwick, Eliza Harris, Wubalem Harrison, Sophia Hatmaker, Madison Hatt, Samantha Henderson, Allison Hodgen, Isaac Hons, Dakota Horton, Isabelle Howard, Brennan Huxley, Connor Huxley, Frances Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Liliana Juarez, Hayden Kaltsas, Abigail Kamieniecki, Mariah Kiblin, Ethan Kinney, Austin Klonel, Audra Kratzenberg, Noah Lambert, Hadi Lancaric, Audrey Lang, Nicholas Lawrence, Raiven Lewis, Alohi Lorden, Danielle Luke, Addison Lustenberger, Mikala Mackesy, Lily Mandel, Nathaniel Mao, Ethan Marony, Catherine Martin, Olivia Martino, Emily Martins, Daniel McCall, Eva McCullough, Aeva McCullough-Szehi, Makennah McPherson, Elyssa Naylor, Zoe Nevers-Hiers, Savannah Norby, Justin Norton, Liam O'Mahony, Shannon O'Malley, Dillon O'Sullivan, Alexander Olivo, Nicklaus Parker, Grace Pellettieri, James Powell, Natalie Preble, Makenna Proctor, Leigha Psiras, Charles Quintanilha, Anthony Reagan, Christopher Robbins, Madigan Rogers, Brett Ross, Keegan Ross, Carter Rousseau, Elijah Russell, Gesu Saidova, Kayla Sandquist, Bennett Saxe, Owen Selby, Abigail Shumway, Kevin Simmons, Anjali Singh, Ava Solod, Coady Souther, Nicole Spear, Nicholas Squatrito, Trent Stafford, Rachel Stajduhar, Olivia Steele, Jada Stevens, Xavier Struttman, Caroline Stultz, Colby Sullivan, Kendall Sullivan, Tyler Sullivan, Avery Swasey, Donovan Sweeney, Oliver Theriault, Alex Thomason, Dominic Trodella, Inaya Vaidya, Laramie Wilson, Richard Woodin, Owen Yeaw, Katerin Zelaya
