Number of graduates: 178
Commencement: Friday, June 11, at 6 p.m. at the ConVal Regional High School football field in Peterborough
Valedictorian: Madilyn Cilley
Salutatorian: Aria Frehner
Class president: Nathaniel Reid Wilson
Speakers: Wilson, Cilley, Frehner, Principal Heather McKillop, retiring health and wellness teacher Judy Heddy, students Jason Bergeron and Brigham Boice, senior class vice president David MacKay.
Fun facts:
Seniors Henry Bernstein, Aria Frehner, David MacKay, Grace Phillips and Max Shumway were awarded the Seal of Biliteracy, a national award recognizing students who have reached a high level of proficiency in a language. The five graduates — who all received the award for their German abilities — are among the first in New Hampshire to receive the award.
Each year at graduation, the ConVal Faculty and Staff Award is given to the graduate who, in the collective opinion of faculty and staff, best demonstrates spirit, unselfishness, service, leadership, and accomplishment. Abigail Theberge is this year's recipient.